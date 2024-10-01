Former Thunder Rising Star Debuts New Threads
On Monday, teams hosted Media Days across the NBA, allowing players to return to their respective markets, bring in newcomers for the first time and give the media a chance to speak to these players.
The Oklahoma City Thunder got Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso in the team's jersey for the first time, speaking to the media for the first time since joining the squad.
In acquiring Caruso, the team departed from Josh Giddey, who was sent to the Chicago Bulls in a trade. He sported a Bulls jersey for the first time on Monday as well.
Giddey enters a new situation where he can best utilize his abilities. Chicago seems to be headed towards a rebuild and youth movement, and Giddey will be able to use his playmaking skills with the Bulls as he will have the ball in his hands more.
However, the former Thunder guard revealed that he suffered an injury in his final game of the Olympics in Paris. He claimed he, nor the team, is in any rush as they want to ensure he's good to go 100 percent.
“Opening day? Yeah, yeah. I’ll be fine by then," Giddey explained.
With how the Bulls plan to play this season, a style that prioritizes pace, Giddey will need to be healthy. The Chicago newcomer broke down such during Media Day.
"We want to play uptempo and get moving," Giddey said. "When we can get out in transition and generate early looks, whether it's layups, open threes, analytically, they're the best percentage shots you're going to get and we've got a lot of guys that can play the way that we want to."
The change of scenery will be huge for Giddey. He's going to play an integral role in turning the Bulls' offense around. On the other hand, his former team, Oklahoma City, is trotting into the new season with lofty expectations.
