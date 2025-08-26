Former OKC Thunder Standout Still Unsigned as Offseason Continues
Once a key member of the now-champion Oklahoma City Thunder, guard Josh Giddey still remains without a contract as the offseason continues to churn on.
Following the 2023-24 season, Giddey was traded one-for-one in exchange for Alex Caruso, who was vital to the team’s championship run. The jumbo guard played out one season for Chicago — seeing numerous career highs in the process — but is now amid a small standoff as a restricted free agent.
Despite his departure from the team, Thunder fans likely still regard Giddey warmly.
Surprisingly drafted at No. 6 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey immediately became one of the team’s focal points, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists as a frosh. While it was clear via his rookie season that he had a long way to go in becoming a great NBA player, he showed plenty of his upside via downhill scoring and high-level passing.
In his second season, Giddey got drastically better as a scorer, boosting his points per game to 16.6 while raising his shooting overall to 48%, and 3-point shooting to a fine 32%. To that point, it seemed the then-20-year-old would be a mainstay in the Thunder rotation.
The Aussie’s third season would be his bump in the road with OKC. His counting stats worsened, and he was a clearly an odd fit in an otherwise elite starting five. While he was still able to provide some ancillary shooting and passing, his offensive talents weren’t suited for an off-ball role, and his defensive fit was murky. All of it culminated with his trade to the Bulls.
Now, all signs point to him remaining in Chicago, though talks haven’t seemed to progress in recent weeks.
K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network said that the Bulls do have a longterm offer on the table in the range of $20 million, but that Giddey and his team are seeking $30 million.
“The Bulls have given no indications league wide of being amenable to a sign-and-trade option,” Johnson said. “So that means even if a team, at this point unforeseen, swooped in to offer a sign-and-trade package, the Bulls may very well not engage.
“They want Josh Giddey in a Bulls uniform longterm — I still see this reaching a positive conclusion.”
It would seem Giddey's future will be in a Bulls uniform, though the sides could need to meet in the middle on a contract. Should he re-sign with Chicago, Giddey will make his return to OKC on March 27, 2026.