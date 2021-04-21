Former Thunder player Justin Jackson finds a new home

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the singing of Justin Jackson on Wednesday

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Justin Jackson has found a new home.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of Jackson to a two-way contract on Twitter earlier today.

In 33 games with OKC this season Jackson was a key member of the rotation, usually impacting the game from the bench. Jackson averaged 7.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game with the Thunder.

Jackson flashed his high end potential when he surpassed the 20-point threshold in consecutive games in February.

First logging 20 points on the nose against the Nuggets, the former North Carolina star scored a season-high 22 points against the Bucks on Valentine’s Day.

It is unclear what role Jackson will play in Milwaukee, as his signing appears to round out the Bucks roster as they turn their sights toward another playoff run, but he will carve out minutes for himself if he can find some consistency shooting from deep to help Milwaukee space the floor.

Justin Jackson was an experienced member of the Thunder bench rotation this season, getting the start in three games Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The move marks Jackson’s fourth stop in his young career after being selected with the 15th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Jackson was waived by the Thunder on April 5 as Sam Presti opened up a roster spot to explore options for the franchise.

Since Jackson's departure, OKC signed Jalen Hoard to a two-way deal, have brought in Justin Robinson on consecutive 10-day contracts, and signed Argentinian star Gabriel Deck from the Euroleague.

Deck has yet to join the team, but there is optimism he could suit up for the Thunder by the end of the month.