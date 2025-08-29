Full NBA 2K25 OKC Thunder Roster Ratings
NBA 2K26 released its early access for consumers on Friday afternoon, we were able to get our hands on an early review copy of the video game to prepare content ahead of launch.
This is a special release in Bricktown, with Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gracing the cover of the video game and the defending champions have a stacked roster.
It is no surprise to see the Thunder as one of the best rated teams in the game, with five representatives on the NBA 2K26 top 100. Oklahoma City rosters the deepest and most talented team in the NBA following a 68 win campaign that ended in a championship. This offseason, the Thunder retained all but one of their standard contracted players from last season.
Here is a look at the full Thunder roster according to NBA 2K26. (Note: These ratings reflect launch day, but the video game dynamically updates ratings throughout the season)
OKC Thunder NBA 2K26 Roster Ratings
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 98 Overall
- Jalen Williams, 90 Overall
- Chet Holmgren, 88 Overall
- Isaiah Hartenstein, 82 Overall
- Lu Dort, 81 Overall
- Alex Caruso, 80 Overall
- Cason Wallace, 79 Overall
- Isaiah Joe, 78 Overall
- Aaron Wiggins, 77 Overall
- Kenrich Williams, 76 Overall
- Jaylin Williams, 75 Overall
- Ajay Mitchell, 73 Overall
- Ousmane Dieng, 72 Overall
- Nikola Topic, 72 Overall
- Thomas Sorber, 71 Overall
- Branden Carlson, 70 Overall
- Brooks Barnhizer, 69 Overall
The Standouts: Caruso barely missed out on the Top-100 player list. Isaiah Joe being a top-ten 3-point shooter in the game is felt as soon as you load into a contest. The rookie class has a nice starting point compared to other first-year players.
NBA 2K projected Starting Lineup
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Lu Dort
- Jalen Williams
- Chet Holmgren
- Isaiah Hartenstein
NBA 2K projected Bench
- Ajay Mitchell
- Cason Wallace
- Isaiah Joe
- Kenrich Williams
- Jaylin Williams
Of course, users can completely control how they wish to start games and manage the rotation once they load into the contest. My advice? Keep the same starting five, swap Caruso for Kenrich Williams, slide Wallace into the point guard role and Joe into the shooting guard to put Wiggins at the three with the bench mob.
Thomas Sorber also plays above his rating as a high flying rim protector and rebound gobbler.
NBA 2K26 launches on Sept. 5 globally though players can get access to a seven-day early access by purchasing the NBA 2K26 Superstar or Leave-No-Doubt editions with tip-off beginning on Friday, Aug. 29 at 11 A.M. CT.