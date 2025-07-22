Grading Every OKC Thunder Offseason Move
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a busy offseason following its first championship in club history.
It has been the summer of extensions for the OKC Thunder, who have found a way to re-up with its star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City has also extended Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell while re-signing Branden Carlson.
Only two new names have entered the fold with No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Thomas Sorber and No. 44 pick Brooks Barnhizer with only Dillon Jones departing from last season's squad.
As the dust settles on the NBA offseason before the silence of August is disrupted by the always loud NBA Media Day in late September, let's go through and grade every single move of the Oklahoma City Thunder's offseason to ensure you are all caught up on what the Thunder have been up to.
It is impossible to not view this offseason as as slam dunk for OKC.
Grading Every Thunder Offseason Move
- OKC Thunder Draft Thomas Sober, No. 12 in the 2025 NBA Draft
- OKC Thunder Draft Brooks Barnhizer, No. 44 in the 2025 NBA Draft
- OKC Thunder Trade No. 24 in the 2025 NBA Draft to Sacramento Kings
- OKC Thunder Trade Dillon Jones to the Washington Wizards.
- OKC Thunder Extend Jaylin Williams.
- OKC Thunder Extend Ajay Mitchell.
- OKC Thunder Extend superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- OKC Thunder Extend All-Star Jalen Williams
- OKC Thunder Extend Chet Holmgren
- OKC Thunder Re-Sign Branden Carlson to Two-way Pact