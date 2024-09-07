How Chet Holmgren Will Improve in Year Two
Oklahoma City’s sensational rookie big man was a big reason for the team’s success a season ago. Chet Holmgren was exactly what the Thunder needed and filled the organization’s roster-building holes.
Despite a cold shooting stretch to close the season, Holmgren still averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 53% and 37% from 3-point range. Holmgren was also a rock solid free throw shooter, too, where he contributed 79.3% of his attempts.
His offensive outputs were extremely impressive, but his top value was still on the defensive side of the ball. Holmgren came into the NBA with a reputation of being an elite rim protector. Despite his thin frame, his ball-tracking skills have always been elite. He lived up to that reputation over the course of his rookie season, averaging 2.3 blocks per game in the regular season and 2.5 blocks per game in the playoffs. He ranked inside the NBA’s top five in blocks per game and became one of the league’s premier defenders.
His rookie season was a validation for the Thunder for taking him with the No. 2 pick in the draft. But he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. What are two ways that Holmgren can improve in Year No. 2?
The first will work itself out now that Oklahoma City has another true big man. Isaiah Hartenstein should open up the floor for the Thunder in a big way. Holmgren should be able to roam off ball and up his blocks total even more. He averaged over 2.0 blocks per game his rookie season, but roaming freely and helping in the paint should make his statistics even more inflated. He won’t have to take on the brunt of opposing centers all game long and can pass of some of the blows to Hartenstein.
The second way Holmgren can improve will be created by Mark Daigneault’s scheme. Oklahoma City wants Holmgren to explore his potential with the ball in his hands as a creator. He spent the offseason improving his handles and working on his on-ball skills.
His midrange had major potential a season ago, and his ability to get to the rim was special. With more room to explore, Holmgren’s potential will only grow.
The Thunder’s big man is set up for a big season in Oklahoma City.
