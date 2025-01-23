How Much Pressure is On OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
For a few seasons, Oklahoma City was the young, fun team in the NBA with no enemies in sight. Everyone knew the Thunder would be good someday, and their unconventional style of basketball was always great to watch.
That’s not the case anymore. The Thunder are currently comfortably in the drivers seat to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a second straight season. In every statistical category, this looks like one of the best defensive teams we’ve ever seen in the NBA — and in all honesty, one of the best teams we’ve ever seen, period. With a 35-7 record and a handful of statement wins, the rest of the NBA is getting real tired of Oklahoma City in a hurry. It didn’t take long for the young team to become villainous in the NBA, and it’s no surprise that the MVP candidate is leading the charge.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the odds on favorite to win the MVP, and is one of the most likable superstars in the game. Because of his rare, rapid rise to stardom and the preconceived notion that he shoot’s a lot of free throws, his game is under a microscope lots of times. It feels like there has been more pressure to perform on big stages this year than ever before, and it makes sense. Pressure comes with the rise to the top, and that’s where Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the Thunder.
In a recent ESPN article, Tim MacMahon and other NBA Insiders detailed NBA Power Rankings and which players were under the most pressure. Gilgeous-Alexander found his name at the top of the list, as the Thunder are No. 1, and SGA has the most pressure.
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be on the path to claiming his first MVP this season as Oklahoma City cruises toward claiming the West's top seed for the second straight season,” MacMahon wrote. “Fair or not, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely deal with some harsh scrutiny if the Thunder don't make a deep playoff run -- and perhaps even if the season doesn't end with a championship parade through Bricktown.
“As even-keeled as any superstar in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander is well equipped to handle the pressure that comes with being the face of a contending franchise.”
Gilgeous-Alexander is well equipped to handle the pressure, indeed. His playoff run a season ago lived up to the hype in a big way, and he learned a lot in OKC’s loss to Dallas.
Now it’s about taking the leap, and trying to lead this Thunder team all the way. Gilgeous-Alexander will have the perfect chance to prove he can handle the pressure.
