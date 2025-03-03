How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets [3/3]
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder have a 2-1 edge in the season series with two games to play thanks to the additional matchup added to the slate in the NBA Cup Semi-Final game in Vegas.
The Thunder are 8-2 in its last ten games while the Houston Rockets are 5-5 in that same span, stumbling from the No. 2 seed in the conference to No. 5. The OKC Thunder are attempting to extend a three game winning streak while the Rockets are trying to bounce back from an upset loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Oklahoma City will see Chet Holmgren return to the hardwood after being sidelined Sunday with an ankle injury. The Rockets still have many key rotational pieces in doubt ahead of tip-off. This game will be in the midst of a run of three straight on National TV.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) vs. Houston Rockets (37-23)
Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, March 3
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: NBATV, FanDuel Sports OK
Total points: Over/Under 228.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -500
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5
