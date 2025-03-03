Inside The Thunder

How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets [3/3]

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets on National TV, here is how to watch that matchup and what you need to know.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder have a 2-1 edge in the season series with two games to play thanks to the additional matchup added to the slate in the NBA Cup Semi-Final game in Vegas.

The Thunder are 8-2 in its last ten games while the Houston Rockets are 5-5 in that same span, stumbling from the No. 2 seed in the conference to No. 5. The OKC Thunder are attempting to extend a three game winning streak while the Rockets are trying to bounce back from an upset loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Oklahoma City will see Chet Holmgren return to the hardwood after being sidelined Sunday with an ankle injury. The Rockets still have many key rotational pieces in doubt ahead of tip-off. This game will be in the midst of a run of three straight on National TV.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) vs. Houston Rockets (37-23)

Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, March 3

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: NBATV, FanDuel Sports OK

Total points: Over/Under 228.5, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -500

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5

