How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 1
After a week of previews, predictions and preparation it is time to tip-off the NBA Finals inside the Paycom Center.
This begins the quest for the first NBA championship in franchise history for both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. OKC was last on this stage in 2012, while Indiana is back in the Finals for the first time since 2000.
Oklahoma City will have to take care of business on its home floor to get this series started on the right foot. The Thunder are heavy favorites in this game –– and series –– ahead of the NBA Finals tipping off.
The Thunder have won three series to get here, turning in a 2-1 mark in Game 1s to date. The Pacers are unbeaten in Game 1s to this point in the postseason.
Here is everything you need to know about this matchup and how to watch the NBA Finals starting on Thursday night in the Paycom Center.
How to Watch Game 1
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-0)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 5
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 230.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -450
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have a couple of days off before Game 2 of the NBA Finals set for Sunday, June 8 at 7:30 PM CT.