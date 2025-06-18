Indiana Pacers Dish on Tyrese Haliburton's Murky Injury Status
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are battling in the 2025 NBA Finals. For the first time in this series a team has a chance to close out a championship in Game 6 with the OKC Thunder up 3-2.
During Game 5, Haliburton spent a large chunk of the game in the locker room dealing with a lower leg injury. After limping off the stage it was found out that the Pacers star is dealing with a calf strain and his future in this series was left up to how he responds to treatment.
On Wednesday, both teams returned to the practice court where the Pacers went through an entire walk through, a practice session and media availability. It was at the podium where Haliburton and head coach Rick Carlisle discussed the star's injury.
"He participated in all our walk-through stuff. But it's a walk-through, so there was no real running. We'll see. We'll see where we are tomorrow. It's a topic that people want to hear about and know about. There's going to be a lot of questions about it. We will not really know for sure until late tomorrow afternoon or early evening," Carlisle said.
After confirming it was a calf strain, Haliburton dove into the human nature of wanting to compete at the highest level and never wanting to take yourself off of such a big stage.
"Nothing more than you've already seen. I practiced today, did what I could. I know Coach told you guys what the process will be tomorrow for me to play. Yeah, we're just taking it from there," Haliburton said. "I think it depends on who you ask. You're asking me. I think I have to be as smart as I want to be. Have to understand the risks, ask the right questions. I'm a competitor; I want to play. I'm going to do everything in my power to play. That's just what it is. I think the answer to that is, depending on who you ask."
Though, the reality of the situation remains that if this was a regular season clash between cross-conference foes, Haliburton would be in street clothes on Thursday.
"Yeah, probably [wouldn't play in the regular season and miss a few weeks]. I mean, it would probably be the case. We're not in the regular season, so... It is what it is," Haliburton explained at practice on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will tip-off Game 6 of this series on Thursday at 7:30 PM CT in a game the Pacers hope to stave off elimination.