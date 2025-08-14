Is Chet Holmgren NBA's Best Shot Blocker?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the deepest and most talented team in the NBA after winning a championship this past June. As NBA 2K begins to roll out their ratings for this year's game, it is no surprise to see OKC Thunder players littered in the top ten of skillsets.
Wednesday, NBA 2K26 dropped their top ten shot blockers to start this year's game which comes out next month. Thunder big man Chet Holmgren found his name on the list while the Trail Blazers and Mavericks earned two surprising spots in the top ten.
NBA 2K26 Top Ten Shot Blockers
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 99 overall
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder: 97 overall
- Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers: 95 overall
- Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers: 93 overall
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz: 93 overall
- Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers: 91 overall
- Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic: 91 overall
- Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks: 91 overall
- Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks: 91 overall
- Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers: 90 overall
Note: Ratings go from 0-99.
This seems like a list that got away from NBA 2K in the end. The San Antonio Spurs swatter taking top billing feels right, though splitting hairs perhaps Holmgren should be a 98 rather than 97 but a clear dividing line of the top two rim protectors and No. 3 was a great start by the league's video game.
Though, Williams III ranking not only above his teammate Clingan but especially Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler feels misplaced. Bona already being a 91 at this skill feels premature considering the likes of Anthony Davis and Myles Turner are excluded from the top ten and a 90 overall rating. It certainly feels as though Bona, Gafford and without question Huff belong below the two veteran snubbed big men.
No Jaren Jackson Jr. or Evan Mobley is also eye-popping, but for a game that lacks an ability to track rim protection much beyond the shot blocking rating Rudy Gorbert's precense being felt in the post will be something to watch for early in the game with him missing the top ten list. Only three of last year's top ten in blocks per game made this list for the NBA 2K26.
However, at the top is isn't a debate that Wembanyama and Holmgren sit alone. Seeing a fully healthy season from these two youngsters would be special for the NBA world to witness this season and what everyone is hoping for. They strike fear in driver's eyes.
NBA 2K26 will feature Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the cover and release on Sept. 5 in stores and for digital download.