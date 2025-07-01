Is Denver the Biggest Threat to Thunder Next Season?
Once free agency opened up at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, it didn't take long for the Denver Nuggets to make multiple transactions.
The excitement started by trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, parting ways with Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round draft pick in the process. Soon after, Denver added Bruce Brown to its roster for the second time, finalizing a one-year contract.
The Nuggets' road to a second championship under Nikola Jokic ended against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, with both teams battling all the way until a Game 7. Oklahoma City went on to win the NBA Finals, forcing Denver to analyze and bolster its roster for next season.
With these two moves, the Nuggets might've positioned themselves as the biggest threat to the Thunder in next year's Western Conference landscape. After all, it was the team that gave it the most issues out of the West by a wide margin.
After struggling with staying healthy and dipping severely in his offensive production, moving on from Porter Jr. made sense for Denver. Not only does it save nearly $20 million in cap space for this season, but Johnson slots in as a much better fit.
Coming off a career-high average of 18.8 points per game, Johnson is one of the NBA's finest wing 3-point shooters. He shot 39% from deep last year as a primary option for Brooklyn, and should receive plenty of easy scoring opportunities from the playmaking brilliance of Jokic.
Johnson has been a trade target long rumored for Oklahoma City, but with its championship win, it was unlikely for it to make any drastic moves. However, the Nuggets prying him to their roster could present a serious threat.
While not as prolific, adding Brown back was another move that makes Denver all the more dangerous. The guard put up 8.3 points and four rebounds per game this past season, continuing his prowess on the defensive end as a high-level rotational player. Simply put, he's the definition of an elite role player.
Brown was a key part of the Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship, adding back a player familiar with the organization. While not under coach Michael Malone anymore, he understands the system that Denver has built and the players that make it up.
Denver has continuity and strong talent all across the board, with plenty of moves still in the cards as the offseason rolls along. For now, the Nuggets are certainly making a case to be one of the NBA's toughest competitors for next season.