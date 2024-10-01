Isaiah Hartenstein's Physicality Leaping Off Page For Thunder
Oklahoma City made a massive splash on the free agent market this summer, inking Isaiah Hartentein to the largest contract in team history. As the Thunder enter training camp with a bolstered roster they are the odds on favorite to win the Western Conference.
Still, they enter the training camp with questions. Mainly on how they will choose to deploy their newest acquisition. While Hartenstein has admitted to not having a preference when it comes to the starting lineup or coming off the bench and there still is not clarity on that subject one thing is certain after day one of training camp - Hartenstein's impact will be felt.
"We've been playing in open gym, and he has been on my team. And I've been hit by his screens before, so I know that it opens up just a lot of space. Then that's what I was saying earlier. He opens up that different dimension to be able to short-roll, to be able to step out and create. He's a good passer." Jalen Williams said at Media Day on Monday "I think when you are able to screen and then obviously he's a role threat, so he kind of opens up the game for all of us, and we shoot the ball really well. He'll be able to find guys on cuts and threes."
The first day of training camp did nothing to slow the hype train down regarding the Thunder's newest front court addition with his brick wall screens again being the center of attention.
“People don’t realize how big [Isaiah Hartenstein] is," Caruso said "He hit me on a couple of screens today. I’m getting back into the swing of things. A couple of them I hit, I was like, ‘Ah!’”
That element has been missing from the OKC Thunder and can provide a massive boost, especially to the secondary unit's offensive punch freeing up drivers to get to the rim and creating mismatches.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was thrown on the same team as Hartenstein in day one and was very complimentary of the big man.
"He looks really good. Made great decisions in the pocket. Obviously rebounding, obviously his physicality, can really pass. That is what I learned from today, can really make the next play...fit right in," Gilgeous-Alexander said "his physicality is big. He sets screens, he roles, it will give us a lot of different looks for sure."
The new look Thunder will be on display on Oct. 7 as they opened up the preseason against the San Antonio Spurs. It is clear, no matter his role, Hartenstein will deliever a massive impact.
