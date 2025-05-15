Jamal Murray Late Add to Denver Nuggets Game 6 Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Denver is on the ropes after dropping Game 5. The OKC Thunder lead this series 3-2, with a chance to close it out in Game 6 at Ball Arena on Thursday night.
As the 7:30 CT Tip-off time looms near, the Denver Nuggets made an addition to their injury report just hours before their season is on the line.
Jamal Murray, the Nuggets' starting point guard and excellent two-man partner with Nikola Jokic, was added to the NBA Injury Report as questionable due to an illness.
The NBA is no stranger to flu games or players battling through injuries/illness. The likelihood remains that Murray fights through this illness with his season on the line and it comes down to how effective he can be.
Not only does the Kentucky product have to battle the altitude, he has to take on the harassing hounds of Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso in an attempt to score. Any time Murray has touched the ball, the guard has been forced into difficult shots and has needed to work hard for every bucket.
To his credit, Murray has been able to hit some impressive shots all throughout the best-of-seven set against the best defense in the sport, but if this illness hampers him at all, the Nuggets' offense could stall. Especially with only Russell Westbrook behind him to set up as a lead guard that you even remotely trust in this setting.
Perhaps this game goes down as a legendary performance for Murray and company, but even if he is out there as this scribe projects, he will be monitored closely.
Through the first five games of this series, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 stocks per game while shooting 39% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 87% at the charity stripe.
Full NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray –– Illness: Questionable
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Hunter Tyson –– Ankle: OUT