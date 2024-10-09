Former Thunder Guard Plays First Game with Chicago Bulls
On Tuesday, former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey made his first on-court appearance for the Chicago Bulls.
Traded straight across for Alex Caruso in late-june, the 21-year-old Giddey now enters his fourth years in the NBA in completely fresh scenery.
In his Bulls’ debut, Giddey scored 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 22 minutes of true do-it-all fashion.
It could take the 6-foot-9 guard a bit to assimilate to a whole new team as the primary facilitator, even with training camp under his belt. For three seasons he learned Oklahoma City's tendencies, helping to push the pace, create opportunites and slash to the rim. And he'll be expected to do the same for Chicago once he gains continuity in the system.
At Bulls media day, Giddey revealed that he’s been working through a ruptured ankle ligament he suffered while playing for Team Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Australian was obviously healthy enough to play in the Bulls first preseason game, but might not necessarily be 100% as it stands now.
At the height of his talent in OKC, Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 48% from the field. As Chicago’s newest starting guard, he’ll likely be expected to put up similar, if not better, results.
The Bulls aren’t expected to be world-beaters in the Eastern Conference this season, but should be a competitive group highlighted by the jumbo point guard, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vukcevic, Coby White and the team’s newest draft pick in Matas Buzelis.
The team opens up its 2024-25 regular season with a bout against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.