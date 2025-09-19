Looking Into 2024-25 OKC Thunder's Playoff Scoring Profile, Part Two: Mid-Range Scoring
The reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder got to the rim consistently during its 2025 playoff run, averaging the third-most restricted-area attempts (24.9) and second-most restricted-area makes (16.1). Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each averaged over three rim makes, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso offered complementary baskets.
The playoff Thunder shot 64.7% in the restricted area, slightly under the 16 teams' cumulative percentage (2,433-for-3,733, 65.2%). However, Oklahoma City eclipsed league-average efficiency in both mid-range categories.
An NBA court's paint is a 16-by-19-foot rectangle. It spans from the baseline to free-throw line and encompasses the hoop. Paint attempts that are not within the restricted area result in extremely similar percentages to general mid-range shots.
During the postseason, the Thunder averaged 18.2 non-rim paint attempts (No. 7 in NBA) and 8.2 non-rim paint makes (No. 7 in NBA). This 45.0% percentage exceeded the average by 1.1%, as all 16 teams shot 1,319-for-3,005 from this zone.
Three Oklahoma City players made at least one non-rim paint shot per game. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 47.4% while averaging 6.0 attempts, although Williams shot just 41.9% on 4.0 attempts per game.
Hartenstein led the way by making 33 of 60 attempts (55.0%), thanks to his potent floater touch.
Player
Non-Rim Paint Makes Per Game
Non-Rim Paint Attempts Per Game
Non-Rim Paint Shooting Percentage
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2.8
6.0
47.4%
Jalen Williams
1.7
4.0
41.9%
Isaiah Hartenstein
1.4
2.6
55.0%
Ajay Mitchell
0.6
1.2
53.8%
Chet Holmgren
0.6
1.7
35.9%
All field goals between the paint and 3-point line are mid-range shots. These were the least efficient attempts throughout the 2025 playoffs, as all teams combined for 701-for-1,741 shooting (40.3%).
The Thunder averaged 11.5 attempts (No. 5 in NBA) and 4.9 makes (No. 4 in NBA), adding up to the fourth-best percentage (41.5%) among playoff teams.
Oklahoma City's two All-Stars boasted most of this production, with Gilgeous-Alexander racking up over half his team's makes on 46.1% shooting. He maintained quality mid-range efficiency as his rim and 3-point numbers dived from the regular season.
Player
Mid-Range Makes Per Game
Mid-Range Attempts Per Game
Mid-Range Shooting Percentage
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2.8
6.1
46.1%
Jalen Williams
1.1
2.8
39.1%
Chet Holmgren
0.4
1.1
36.0%
The Thunder shot 300-for-688 (43.6%) on non-rim paint attempts and mid-range attempts, as every playoff team combined for 2,020-for-4,746 (42.6%) shooting.
Oklahoma City's playoff 2-point scoring profile: Elite volume and slightly below-average efficiency in the restricted area, with slightly above-average volume and efficiency on mid-range shots.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren, the Thunder's three leading postseason scorers, combined for 43.5% shooting on 21.7 mid-range attempts per game. This was the third-highest volume but fourth-worst efficiency among the last 10 championship trios, further indicating how the Thunder was a defense-first team. After all, Oklahoma City's threesome also posted the worst rim efficiency (64.1%) since the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (61.8%).
Champion
Three Leading Scorers
Combined Playoff Mid-Range Attempts (Per Game)
Combined Playoff Mid-Range Percentage
2015-16 CLE
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love
393 (18.7)
41.7%
2016-17 GSW
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson
267 (15.7)
47.9%
2017-18 GSW
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry
453 (21.6)
45.9%
2018-19 TOR
Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry
407 (17.0)
44.5%
2019-20 LAL
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
305 (14.5)
46.2%
2020-21 MIL
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday
504 (21.9)
42.9%
2021-22 GSW
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole
388 (17.6)
49.7%
2022-23 DEN
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.
488 (24.4)
48.4%
2023-24 BOS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White
287 (15.1)
40.8%
2024-25 OKC
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
499 (21.7)
43.5%
Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder's only reliable mid-range threat across all four playoff rounds, countering packed defenses with his signature change of pace and space creation. Williams — with a torn ligament in his shooting wrist — saw his percentages around the court decline for the second straight postseason, while Holmgren has not yet added a consistent off-the-dribble game.
Oklahoma City nevertheless finished with positive mid-range efficiency compared to the field thanks to its superstar, who scored those baskets at will without being assisted.
