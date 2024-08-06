Lu Dort’s Turnaround in Paris Should Be Positive Momentum For Next Season
Team Canada fell short in the Olympics after an inspiring run, losing to France in upset fashion. Canada was favored, but France’s late lineup changes prevailed and the home crowd willed the team to victory.
Of course, Team Canada didn’t have Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren to help out, but there were moments throughout both the summer and the game that showed resemblance to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander willed his team to stay in the game while Lu Dort did the dirty work — something Thunder fans have been accustomed to over the last few years.
Once again, Dort did all of the little things that won’t show up in the stat sheet. From hustle plays, to physical steals, drawing offensive fouls, and saving the ball from rolling out of bounds — Dort’s presence was felt in a big way. Just like this past season in Oklahoma City, he didn’t need the ball in his hands to make a big impact. He understands his role now.
Dort’s scaled back offensive game was on display this summer and Canada was a better team when he was on the court. After a few shaky performances in the exhibition games, he turned it on during pool play and the knockout stage. In Canada’s biggest game of the summer, Dort recorded eight points on 3-of-6 shooting and a steal. His handful of hustle plays kept Canada in the game.
He was big in all of Team Canada’s games, though, not just Tuesday’s contest. Against Australia, he contributed 11 points, three steals and two assists. In Canada’s opener against Greece, he knocked down two huge triples and helped his team with stifling defense once again. In Paris, he never tried to force his offensive game and really set the tone for Canada — and that’s what Thunder fans have come to expect from Dort.
It’s a far cry from the inefficient volume shooter he was three years ago. Dort has figured out how to fit in on the court and play his role. Last year was the best he has looked in a Thunder uniform even if the counting stats didn’t show it.
Now, heading into a season where the Thunder will be expected to compete for an NBA championship, Dort’s evolution is as important as ever. His showing at the Olympics is a positive sign he’s still bought into being an elite role player — and he’s improving too.
