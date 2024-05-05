OKC Thunder: Maxi Kleber Injury Could Hamper Mavericks in Second Round
A hard fall on Friday could have a significant impact on the second round.
As the Dallas Mavericks put away the LA Clippers in Game 6 of their first-round series, they also may have suffered a tough loss. In the second quarter, Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber crashed to the floor and suffered a full dislocation of the AC joint in his right shoulder, as Shams Charania reported.
The injury is expected to keep Kleber sidelined for a significant amount of time, which could mean the rest of the playoffs. Considering he will almost certainly miss the entire second round, the Mavericks’ matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder will look different.
Perhaps most notably, Kleber’s absence will leave Dallas without one of its best outside shooters. In the first round against LA, Kleber shot 10-of-18 from 3-point range, including five makes in a pivotal Game 5 road win.
Before his early exit in Game 6, Kleber had averaged six points and three rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game. Although his numbers aren’t all that notable beyond his outside shooting, Kleber was critical to the Mavericks’ defense in the first round.
As one of the best Dallas defenders inside, Kleber held opponents to 31.3% shooting on attempts within five feet. Overall, Kleber held opponents to 27.9% from the floor on more than 10 shots per game, the best numbers on the team.
Along with his defensive versatility, Kleber would have added lineup flexibility against Oklahoma City. Dallas has solid options inside with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, but Kleber offers the perfect mix of outside shooting and inside defense.
Although a player with Kleber’s skill set is valuable in any matchup, it is especially valuable against a smaller team like the Thunder. The Mavericks still have potential small-ball fives such as Derrick Jones Jr. or P.J. Washington, but neither offers the same combination of size and versatility.
Kleber has played a significant role in the Mavericks’ postseason success, and without him, the Thunder could exploit the holes he’s left.
