NBA Betting: Memphis Grizzlies Could Disrupt OKC Thunder Offense, Cover Spread
After logging just three home games to date in December, the Oklahoma City Thunder finally return to the Paycom Center, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies to tip-off a five-game home stand that will spill into the New Year. The Thunder are riding a ten-game winning streak, turning in a 25-5 record good enough for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.
Memphis comes in with a 22-10 record, the No. 2 team out West, with an 8-2 record in its last ten games. However, the Grizzlies will have to battle injuries, notably to star Ja Morant who is sidelined for this contest.
Fanduel sees the Thunder favored by 7.5 points in this contest, which makes sense given the amount of lopsided wins Oklahoma City has enjoyed along with Memphis' best player in street clothes, but that is still a mighty big line between two good - and deep - teams. Oklahoma City would still win the game, just not by eight or more, and fail to cover.
With the way Memphis can defend, sitting at no. 5 in the NBA regarding defensive rating. This is a battle of two top five teams defensively, with the Thunder sitting in the no. 1 spot. However, the Grizzlies defense is uniquely designed to disrupt Oklahoma City.
As Zach Edey looms at the rim, Jaren Jackson Jr. can not only roam and shut down multiple actions at once each possession, but if Taylor Jenkins deploys him on Thunder rising star Jalen Williams, it could be a long night for the third year swing man who has labored offensively this month. With Jackson Jr. harrassing Williams, and the reward for getting past him being a 300-pounder at the rim, it makes the driving efforts of the Santa Clara product become an uphill battle.
UPDATED: Memphis has announced Zach Edey is out for tonight's contest due to a concussion.
That leaves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who you imagine with no Marcus Smart could be facing Desmond Bane. While Gilgeous-Alexander will walk into 30-plus points, even without Morant on the other side, the Thunder will need more scoring elsewhere.
Perhaps this game will hinge on two rookies - Ajay Mitchell and Jaylen Wells - a couple of second rounders who not only look the part but have been among the most productive players in the 2024 rookie class.
The reason this scribe is taking Memphis and the points, is the amount of avenues there are to a Memphis win or a grind-it-out Oklahoma City win. If the Grizzlies force Williams into more struggles and the Thunder continue its 3-point shooting woes, a win would certainly only be obtained by less than eight points.
The Bet: Grizzlies +7.5
The Record: 20-10-1
