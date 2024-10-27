NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Look to Cover Another Large Spread vs Hawks
Oklahoma City looks to keep rolling on the second night of a back-to-back - and in their third game in four nights. After two blowout wins on the road, the Thunder tip off their home slate against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening as a massive ten-and-a-half point favorite according to FanDuel.
On the second night of a back-to-back, this is a jaw-dropping line with the Thunder missing three rotational pieces that could've helped navigate this three-game in a four-night stretch. However, the Hawks are missing Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hamstring) and Kobe Bufkin (Shoulder) in this contest.
The energy from the Paycom Center should be able to carry the young Thunder in this back-to-back scenario, and the reason this line doesn't fully me scare off is the fact OKC has labored offensively. They are too talented to be the second worst three point shooting squad and 22nd best field goal percentage in the NBA - even with those facts, they are outworking teams to earn two blow out wins on the road to start their season.
Eventually, those shots will fall and the Thunder's offensive explosion at home - where role players typically shoot better - could create a snowball effect leading to another lopsided victory.
While I would encourage readers to stay away from this line because neither outcome would stun me, if you must play this one, bet on the more talented team that still hasn't had a jaw-dropping offensive game yet to be lifted by their home crowd.
The Bet: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5
The Record: 1-1
