NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Slight Favorites Over New York Knicks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a 13 game winning streak, which marks a franchise record. The New York Knicks come in riding high after ripping off nine straight wins. Something has to give inside the Paycom Center.
During this winning streak, the OKC Thunder has not shot the ball well, which could unravel the team's chances in this game against New York. The Thunder have to start shooting the ball better and typically break throughs come at home for role players. On the front end of this back to back, Isaiah Joe shot 3-for-6 from beyond the arc if that sparks a shooting bounce back from him, the Thunder would be in business.
Oklahoma City's defense should be able to slow New York's offense and hold off the Knicks long enough for superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take over this game as a scorer and carry the Thunder to a win.
Jalen Williams had a much better second half against the Clippers than his entire first month, if that sparks his offense it can change how Oklahoma City looks in the non-Gilgeous-Alexander minutes.
Ultimately, this is the toughest game to pick of the season. The Knicks could win outright and it is easy to envision the Thunder narrowly squeaking out a win. However, the Thunder are rolling and Isaiah Hartenstein is taking on his former squad - with Oklahoma City only needing a five-plus point win it is worth the gamble.
The Bet: Thunder -4.5
The Record: 22-11-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.