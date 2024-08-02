NBA Cup Gives OKC Thunder Early Opportunity to Make Statement
Oklahoma City fell short in the playoffs last season, but it will get an early opportunity to prove itself next season.
Coming off a 57-win season and their first playoff series win since 2016, the Thunder made some big moves in the offseason. Following their second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
Along with making those moves, GM Sam Presti added three players in the draft, which helped the Thunder have one of the best offseasons and enter 2024-25 as the favorite to come out of the West. Considering the Thunder’s moves to cement their status as a contender, they will be ready to make a statement next season.
Last season marked the first NBA In-Season Tournament, where the Thunder went 1-3 and failed to make it past the group stage. Renamed the NBA Cup for 2024, the early-season competition gives the Thunder an opportunity to show the rest of the league how dangerous they can be.
The Thunder will enter next season in West Group B of the NBA Cup and should be the favorite to make it to the knockout stage. The Thunder’s group features the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.
Although none of those teams are projected to be contenders next year, premier matchups against Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama could headline the first few weeks of Oklahoma City’s season. If the Thunder can make it out of the group and win their quarterfinal game, they will head to Las Vegas for a chance to win the NBA Cup.
While the quarterfinal game would be played at the home arena of the higher seed and be most like a playoff game, the neutral-site games in Vegas can carry a fun atmosphere and put Oklahoma City on a premier stage in December.
Along with a likely Christmas Day game and a long slate of nationally televised matchups, the Thunder playing in the NBA’s biggest regular season showcase could be the perfect start to the team’s arrival as a contender.
