Nickeil Alexander-Walker Reveals Hilarious Story On SGA Matchup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves to tip off the first Western Conference Finals to take place in Bricktown since 2016.
This matchup features a family connection as the soon-to-be-named MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will make up with his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is one of the Timberwolves' best defenders.
The two sides have been peppered with questions about this best-of-seven series and the unique component that this element brings. Today at Timberwolves shoot around, Nickeil Alexander-Walker offered up a hilarious story about the family reunion.
"After, I think it was Sunday, my Mom called me and she told me she texted [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's] Dad and said 'oh its war now,'" Alexander-Walker laughed. "Its all love at the end of the day, but its really cool. Its a real cool feeling. Espeically if I go on my phone its the only thing I see. Especially from friends and family back home. I think 10 years from now, 20 years from now, I will be able to really appreciate the moment for what it was and what we were able to accomplish. In this time the only thing I care about is making sure the Wolves get four wins."
Growing up together, these two have matched up plenty of times on the hardwood. Though no stage as bright as this one. At shootaround, the Timberwolves' defensive ace was also asked about defending the Thunder superstar, where he made an interesting comparison.
"It's kinda like playing poker. You got to the play the man. Can't air out my tricks right now. Can't give up the drop or the strategies. I think it's just enjoying the opportunity and matchup. I'm going to get the best of him sometimes. He's going to get the best of me. But not backing down but trying to stop him more than he's stopping me," Alexander-Walker explained.
This series tips off tonight inside the Paycom Center with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM CT on ESPN. The Western Conference Finals continue on Thursday for Game 2.