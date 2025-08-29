OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Luguentz Dort
Sixth-year guard-forward Luguentz Dort provided another steady campaign for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He played 2,073 minutes throughout 71 regular-season games (all starts) and 666 minutes across 23 playoff games (all starts), taking on the most difficult perimeter defensive assignment on a nightly basis.
Dort logged at least 20 minutes in 90 total games, at least 25 minutes in 74 games, at least 30 minutes in 44 games and at least 35 minutes in 12 games, including five postseason contests. Oklahoma City went 57-14 in his regular-season appearances.
Dort averaged 10.1 points on 43.5% shooting, 4.1 rebounds (1.3 offensive), 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks. He shot 88-for-180 (48.9%) on 2-pointers, 170-for-413 (41.2%) on 3-pointers and 33-for-46 (71.7%) on free throws.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder came fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned an All-Defensive First Team selection — the first All-Defensive nod of his career.
Dort missed 11 regular-season games in six minor injury stretches. He sat out two straight early February games with back spasms and three straight mid-March games with right hip soreness.
Play of the Year: Game 7 Logo Triple Against Indiana Pacers
The Thunder trailed by a point at halftime in its biggest game in franchise history, in no small part due to shooting 4-for-18 from downtown as the Pacers nailed eight of 16 attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then bricked two straight triples to start the third quarter, with Chet Holmgren rebounding the second miss for a layup.
Oklahoma City's next possession seemed to be going nowhere, as Gilgeous-Alexander was bottled up in the post, but Dort launched a logo 3-pointer in the shot clock's final seconds that hit the bottom of the net.
Three minutes later, Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Jalen Williams knocked down triples in succession ... and the rest was history. Oklahoma City won 103-91 to become a championship team.
Dort finished the night with nine points on 3-for-10 shooting, seven rebounds (three offensive), three steals and a +12 plus-minus.
Game of the Year: Oct. 30, 2024, vs. San Antonio Spurs
Dort scored 20 or more points in six 2024-25 games and racked up six or more made triples in seven games, both including the Thunder's fourth contest of the season.
The wing scored a game-high 20 points on just nine shots, adding six rebounds (three offensive), two blocks, an assist and a +6 plus-minus as Oklahoma City beat San Antonio by 12 points.
Statistic of the Year: STOP Percentage
STOP percentage, on nbarapm.com, composes steals, blocks (recovered by the defense) and offensive fouls drawn per 100 possessions. Essentially, it is an unbiased, all-in-one defensive playmaking metric.
Dort does not accumulate many steals or blocks compared to other esteemed perimeter defenders. However, he maintained an elite 3.8% STOP percentage last season by drawing 1.3 offensive fouls per 100 possessions. Dort has stuck to his matchups like glue since his rookie year, exploiting screeners who stick their base out too far and/or time their attempts poorly.
Dort has two more seasons on his current contract, including a 2026-27 team option, before hitting unrestricted free agency. The Thunder has numerous incentives to preserve his defensive pedigree and toughness despite some role overlap with Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace.
