OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Seventh-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished the most decorated individual season in the Oklahoma City Thunder's franchise history. His scoring efficiency and consistency, ball security and help defense launched Oklahoma City to dominant heights for eight straight months.
Gilgeous-Alexander played 2,598 minutes throughout 76 regular-season appearances (all starts) and 851 minutes across 23 playoff games (all starts). He logged at least 30 minutes in 84 total games, at least 35 minutes in 53 games and at least 40 minutes in eight games — including seven postseason contests. Oklahoma City went 63-13 with Gilgeous-Alexander during the regular season.
The Canadian superstar averaged a league-leading 32.7 points on 51.9% shooting, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds (0.9 offensive), 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks to secure his first career regular-season MVP award. He also received his third straight All-NBA First Team and All-Star selections, finished eighth in Clutch Player of the Year voting and finished 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 697-for-1,221 (57.1%) on 2-pointers, 163-for-435 (37.5%) on 3-pointers and 601-for-669 (89.8%) on free throws in his regular-season campaign, good for an efficient 63.7% true shooting percentage. He scored 20 or more points in 72 straight games from Nov. 1, 2024, to April 8.
In the playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 29.9 points on 46.2% shooting, 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds (1.0 offensive), 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks. He won the Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP unanimously.
Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 32 total games with at least 35 points, 14 40-point games, seven 45-point games and four 50-point games. He finished six games with 10 or more assists, five games with 10 or more rebounds, 28 games with three or more steals and nine games with three or more blocks. He committed one or zero turnovers in 26 regular-season contests (34.2%) and six playoff contests (26.1%).
Excluding low leverage, Thunder lineups containing Gilgeous-Alexander registered a +15.1 net rating across the regular season and playoffs.
The 27-year-old played in 60 of the Thunder's first 61 games. He missed all six regular-season games against teams below .500.
Play of the Year: Transition Block on Jayson Tatum Into Alley-Oop Lob to Isaiah Hartenstein
The 2024 champion Boston Celtics and 2025 champion Thunder had combined for 55 wins and 14 losses entering their clash on Jan. 5. Boston racked up 65 first-half points on 51.1% shooting, led by 21 from Jaylen Brown, to earn a 10-point halftime lead over Oklahoma City.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder responded appropriately over the next 24 minutes, holding the Celtics to 27 points on 8-for-40 shooting while scoring 50 of their own.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder pinned the perennial All-NBA forward's would-be layup off the glass, drove into Boston's defense and threw a backdoor lob to Hartenstein in his most impressive sequence all season.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points on 11-for-23 shooting (3-for-6 triples), 11 rebounds (two offensive), six assists, three steals, two blocks and a +12 plus-minus in the Thunder's 105-92 victory.
Game of the Year: Feb. 5 vs. Phoenix Suns
The Kentucky product put on a show numerous times last season, but he had everything working in Oklahoma City's 40th win.
Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 50 points on 18-for-29 shooting, eight rebounds (two offensive), five assists, two steals, a block and just one turnover as the Thunder took down the Suns, 140-109. Oklahoma City won his 34 minutes by 42 points — and he did not play the final 8:21.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored five baskets in the restricted area, two mid-range floaters, eight mid-range jumpers and three 3-pointers. Seventeen of these 18 field goals were unassisted.
Statistic of the Year: Take Your Pick
Gilgeous-Alexander flat-out dominated all advanced metrics. He registered a +8.6 estimated plus-minus (No. 1 in NBA) and 20.9 EPM wins above replacement (No. 1 in NBA), a +6.78 LEBRON (No. 1 in NBA) and 14.58 LEBRON wins above replacement (No. 1 in NBA), 0.309 win shares per 48 minutes (No. 1 in NBA) and an 11.5 box plus-minus (No. 2 in NBA).
Gilgeous-Alexander enters next season with a +6.2 DARKO daily plus-minus (No. 3 in NBA), which is a +1.4 improvement from last year's starting point.
On July 7, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $272.4 million extension with a 2030-31 player option, which lines up with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren's rookie maximum deals. The Thunder keeping its No. 1 option throughout his prime ensures contender status for the rest of the decade.
