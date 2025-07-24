OKC Thunder 2025-26 Season Opener Revealed Through Key NBA Dates
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the reigning NBA Champions, capturing their first title in a seven game bout with the Indiana Pacers during the 2025 NBA Finals.
While everyone continues to bask in the glory of a title, next season will be here in a flash. Oklahoma City played in 83 games during the course of the regular season thanks to a trip to the NBA Cup Championship before facing two seven game sets in the playoffs, a run that didn't end until June 22.
The NBA has announced its first wave of key dates for the 2025-26 season. among the list was opening night being set for Oct. 21.
If tradition holds, the Oklahoma City Thunder will open up its season on that date, where the team will drop its championship banner and hand out rings pregame as part of a double-header likely to be shown on the league's new TV Partner, NBC/Peacock.
Oklahoma City will begin its preseason slate on Oct. 5 against the Charlotte Hornets. The matchup for the Thunder's season opener as well the 82 game schedule will be announced in the middle of August.
NBA Key Dates for the 2025-26
- Oct. 21 Opening Night
- Oct. 31 Emirates NBA Cup begins
- Nov. 28 NBA Cup Pool Play concludes
- Dec. 9-10 NBA Cup Knockout Stage Begins
- Dec. 13 NBA Cup SemiFinals
- Dec. 15 NBA Cup Championship
- Feb. 13-15 NBA All-Star Weekend in L.A.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be the favorites to repeat next season. The Thunder will attempt to have more success than recent winners, as the reigning NBA Champions have not been able to clear the second round hurdle in their title defense year.