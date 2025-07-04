OKC Thunder Announce 2025 NBA Summer League Roster
Fresh off winning its first NBA Championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to compete in the NBA Summer League. Things will tip off on Saturday in Salt Lake City before the Thunder joins the rest of the league in Vegas.
This will be the first look at Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City's No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Topic spent the entire 2023-24 season rehabbing from an ACL tear.
The Thunder's summer league roster is also highlighted by Ajay Mitchell, a second-year guard who was a key contributor in his rookie season for Oklahoma City before suffering a toe injury.
Rookies Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer are each on the roster, though only Barnhizer will participate in the Summer League. This roster formality allows the Thunder to have Sorber on the bench with the team despite not playing.
In addition to these standouts, last year's two-way contracted players –– Branden Carlson and Alex Ducas –– also appear on the roster along with Malevy Leons who had a cup of coffee with last year's Thunder club. As well as current G League guard Cameron Brown, who played a contributing role for the OKC Blue.
As a note, Iowa sharpshooter Payton Sandfort is also on the roster with doubt of his availability for Summer League after enduring double shoulder surgery this season.
OKC Thunder Summer League Roster
- Nikola Topic, G
- Ajay Mitchell, G
- Brooks Barnhizer, G/F
- Thomas Sorber, F/C
- Branden Carlson, C
- Alex Ducas, F
- Cameron Brown, G
- Ty Brewer, F
- Zach Austin, F
- Cesare Edwards, F/C
- Jazian Gortman, G
- Viktor Lakhin, C
- Erik Reynolds II, G
- Payton Sandfort, F
- Mady Sissoko, C
- Kerwin Walton, F
- Hason Ward, C
- Chris Youngblood, G
OKC Thunder Summer League Schedule
Salt Lake City Summer League
- July 5: vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 PM CT, ESPNU
- July 7: vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:00 PM CT, ESPN
- July 8: vs. Utah Jazz, 8:00 PM CT, ESPN+
Las Vegas Summer League
- July 10: vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 PM CT, ESPN2
- July 12: vs. Indiana Pacers, 4:30 PM CT, NBATV
- July 15: vs. Orlando Magic, 5:30 PM CT, NBATV
- July 16: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:30 PM CT, NBATV
- Game 5: TBD based on pool play.