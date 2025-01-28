OKC Thunder Can Take Advantage of End of January Schedule
The Oklahoma City Thunder - like the rest of the NBA - is in the dog days of the season. The All-Star Break is still a month away, half the season has gone by and everyone is beat up.
However, the Thunder have a unique end of January slate. Oklahoma City are in the midst of a ten day stretch that only includes three games. Off days galore by NBA standards. This is due to the complicated scheduling quirks that come via the NBA Cup as games get crammed into the early part o the month to make up for the open dates and dancing around pool play and tournament games in November and December.
During this stretch, the Oklahoma City Thunder have also gotten healthier. Isaiah Hartenstein returned from a calf injury, Isaiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng returned from illness and Cason Wallace was able to play through a nasal fracture all in the last game against Portland.
Now, the Thunder have two days off before taking on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday on the road then two more off before hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Oklahoma City can use this time to recharge the batteries for a team on a historic pace, on track to win the most games in franchise history.
