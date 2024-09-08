OKC Thunder Rising Stars Attend OU Football Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised for title contention this season. With nearly every media pundit and the Vegas odds pointing to the OKC Thunder clashing with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
After rattling off 57 wins a year ago which netted them the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and their first playoff series win since 2016, the Thunder went out this offseason and bolstered their roster - taking themselves from a fun story to full-blown title contenders with plenty of expectations placed on them.
This has led to Bricktown being a buzz filled with the most anticipation for a basketball season in a long time. Soon, the Oklahoma City Thunder will open up training camp at the end of the month, but certain players on the roster are already back in market.
On Saturday, as the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners played host to the Houston Cougars in a non-conference matchup in Norman, Ok. Among the many in attendance were Oklahoma City Thunder rising stars Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren has been attending Sooner football games since he was drafted to the Thunder, while Wallace was seen in Norman, Ok. just hours after his Kentucky Wildcats were pummeled by South Carolina earlier Saturday afternoon.
Atlanta Hawks superstar and Sooners' product Trae Young was also in attendance as the Norman, Ok. Native has long supported OU.
