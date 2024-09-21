Thunder Rising Star Tabbed With Most to Prove
The Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of hype to live up to during the 2024-25 NBA season. With the OKC Thunder pegged as Western Conference Favorites and a popular pick to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy this season.
Those expectations are warranted. After a 57-win season a year ago which was good enough to grab Oklahoma City the No. 1 seed out West, the Thunder won their first playoff series since 2016 before being bounced in the second round falling to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
This offseason, Sam Presti and company didn’t just sit around and bank on the expected internal development.
The Thunder made a gutsy trade shipping off former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for Two time All-Defensive member Alex Caruso who fits the Thunder style of play like a glove.
Along with the one-for-one swap, the Oklahoma City Thunder inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three year contract marking the largest free agent addition in franchise history which came with a hefty 87 million dollar price tag.
With plenty to prove this season, Bleacher Report set out to name which player has the most to prove on each NBA squad.
Their interesting choice for the Thunder was Chet Holmgren.
“Holmgren was a helpful paint protector and support scorer. Having said that, he did get pushed around on the glass, didn't show much shot-creation and really tailed off as a three-point shooter. He went from hitting 39.3 percent of his long-range looks before the All-Star break to converting just 32.5 percent after, and his connection rate fell further to 26 percent in the playoffs,” Bleacher Report scribe Zach Buckley opined.
While giving the caveat that the Hartenstein addition helps Holmgren and the Thunder, this is still a head scratching choice.
“The offseason addition of Isaiah Hartenstein lessens some concerns with Holmgren's rebounding, but there are still questions about whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has enough scoring support. The best version of Holmgren could answer a lot of them, but Oklahoma City needs him to summon that form right now,” Buckley continued.
Perhaps the issue wasn’t Holmgren who dominated his minutes against the eventual West Champs in round two, and he certainly isn’t the player with the most to prove on this roster.
Considering the selection for the Boston Celtics was Jaden Springer, perhaps Ousmane Dieng would be a better pick given the former lottery pick has yet to crack the Thunder’s rotation. Even Hartenstein fresh off a massive deal has to prove his value in an ever-changing role, Caruso in a contract year or even Jalen Williams who certainly didn’t provided the offensive punch needed in the second round to push the Thunder over the edge all would’ve been quality choices.
