OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Game Preview, Betting Odds for Season Opener
The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the Denver Nuggets in thier season opener in Ball Arena. This game will be a massive clash between two Western Conference contenders broadcasted Nationally on TNT. The Thunder will be without key members of their front court.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets, and the total over/under is 225 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will need to patch work together a small ball lineup without Jaylin Williams or Kenrich Williams in the fold. Perhaps they can lean on Ousmane Dieng and perhaps rookie Dillon Jones to fill into these minutes.
Oklahoma City could use Jalen Williams as a small ball five, as they did in a pinch at times a year ago. Though, the Thunder will need to keep true to their training camp promise of upping the 3-point volume to combat the lack of interior threat.
The Thunder will need their top three scorers - Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - to shoulder the load offensively and out duel Denver.
Alex Caruso will take the place of Josh Giddey and if the Thunder can continue to generate open corner triples for their new shooting guard as they did for Giddey in the past, the Thunder will be able to light up the scorer board from beyond the arc.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-0)
INJURIES:
OKC Thunder
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Denver Nuggets
- DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Ball Arena - Denver, CO
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Denver Nuggets shorthanded in their season opener. Though, it is important not to overreact as the Thunder lack all but one member of their true front court against a big Nuggets squad.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will travel to Chicago to take on the Chicago Bulls.
