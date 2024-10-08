OKC Thunder Expected to be at Full Strength vs Houston Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder started their preseason with an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs despite being short-handed. In their 112-107 win over the Spurs, the Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort due to rest. These two sat next to Jaylin Williams (hamstring) and Kenrich Williams (Knee) who remain out for the entire preseason and Nikola Topic (ACL) who is out for the season.
On Wednesday, the Thunder continue their preseason journey with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. This will serve as the Thunder's first game in the Paycom Center of the 2024-25 season and one fans should be excited about given the news bench boss Mark Daigneault shared at practice Tuesday.
Outside of the three long term injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to be at full strength tomorrow against the Rockets. While the team is monitoring Cason Wallace who tweaked his ankle in San Antonio on Monday, early signs point to the Thunder rolling out close to the full verison of themselves against the Rockets.
rShai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort will return to the floor to join rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams as well as the new comers Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones all of whom impressed against the Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.