OKC Thunder Featured in NBC Promo on Sunday Night Football
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the spotlight. Especially after capturing its first championship in team history. The Thunder have grabbed the Western Conference No. 1 seed two straight seasons and eye ball a third as they return the deepest, most talented roster in the league.
On Sunday, the league's new TV partner NBC revealed a promotional video for their return to hoops on opening night which featured Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are featured in this commerical that ran on the first Sunday Night Football game of the year between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. In what ended up being one of the best games of all time, in the middle were the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This ad isn't the first to feature this star studded Bricktown trio, having an AT&T spot released this past March which blasted all over March Madness to follow up on Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren's what a pro wants, what a pro needs ad from the 2024 March Madness with AT&T.
It means sense to feature these three, the best on not only the reigning champions and a team participating on opening night of the first NBA broadcast back on NBC, but the Thunder are of course the home team. Which is important with the angle the marketing minds took with this commercial.
In the ad, the Oklahoma City Thunder trio are getting ready to be introduced in the starting lineup to a roaring Paycom Center crowd. However the public address announcer spits out the NBA on NBC starting lineup. Gilgeous-Alexander quips "Who? What is happening? Are ya'll seeing this?" as Holmgren chimes in "They even given heights?" and Williams asks "Are they even going to introduce us?"
Mike Trico, NBC's lead play by play voice, proudly states "That's my team," before the Gilgeous-Alexander punctuates the ad by asking "Are we suppose to play them?"
The NBA on NBC lineup is as following: Trico, Grant Hill, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford, Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller.
This is a well done ad for the league, and continues to show the marketability of the Oklahoma City Thunder fresh off a championship as they gear up to defend that title this season.
It is safe to assume this promo will run a few times in the Sunday Night Football games leading into the Oct. 21 opener between the Thunder and Rockets in front of a massive audience.