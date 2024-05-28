OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Admits He 'Missed' On Gordon Hayward Trade
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti held his exit interview with media on Tuesday. The two-and-a-half-hour presser covered a wide variety of things, with one of the topics being former Thunder forward Gordon Hayward.
The Thunder acquired Hayward at the trade deadline, parting ways with Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans. Hayward was expected to be a rotational player come playoff time, though his impact was miniscule. He was certainly in the rotation, but he didn't make use of the opportunity, oftentimes looking hesitant with the ball and not looking to score.
During his exit interview with the team, Hayward expressed obvious frustration with his role with the team.
"Disappointing with how it all kind of worked out," Hayward said during his exit interview. "Certainly frustrating. I feel as a player, I have a lot to offer. Just wasn't really given much of an opportunity to do that. I thought I would be given that opportunity."
It's not often players talk about the Thunder as a club in this manner. They're often held to a high standard as a franchise, historically known for treating every player who comes through the program with nothing but class. For a veteran in the NBA -- and former All-Star at that -- being put on the back burner and not being utilized would be frustrating.
"It's not what I thought it would be," Hayward continued.
It's a two-way street, though. The Thunder might not have played Hayward as often or in a similar role as he saw in Charlotte, but he also didn't do much with the minutes he was given. It's hard to believe a staffer on the team told Hayward to be hesitant, not look toward the goal and swing the ball before adding any real value in his minutes.
The feeling was quite mutual, too. Now, Presti wasn't openly displeased with how it worked out, but he got vulnerable and did admit that he missed the mark with the trade.
"I missed on that. That's on me. But I'm learning. Trying to learn this team," Presti said on Tuesday. "Just trying to be a great observer of this team as it's going through its paces... I don't think I read that one perfect."
Again, this is a rare occurrence with the Thunder as a club and the players they bring in -- and it's going to happen in pursuit of a championship. Now the two parties will part ways and move forward. It's hard to imagine we will see Hayward in a Thunder jersey ever again.
