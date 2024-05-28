NBA Rumors: Spurs to 'Hear Offers' For Keldon Johnson; Should OKC Thunder Inquire?
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the San Antonio Spurs are expected to be willing to "hear offers" for Keldon Johnson. The 6-foot-5 wing could soon find a new home for his services as the team could soon turn toward a new direction around Victor Wembanyama.
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder begin to make an offer around Johnson? Now, they certainly could. They've got all the needed trade pieces, and for the right price it could make sense.
In five years, the Kentucky product has averaged 16.3 points per game. The arrival of Wembanyama saw Johnson's points per game dip from 22 points to 15.7 points. His efficiency slightly rose, but his overall production saw a dip. So, a team could take a chance on his peak, which came during the 2022-23 NBA season.
Johnson is a well-rounded player, recently shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers and continually provided a solid impact on the defensive side of the ball. He's also improved over the years with the ball in his hands. His rounded game could be a positive impact for the Thunder.
Now, Johnson is headed into his second season of a four-year, $74 million contract. For the Thunder, he'd likely come off the bench. That's a hefty price tag for a sixth man. A trade could work, though. The Thunder could use it as an opportunity to send Josh Giddey to an opportunity to thrive.
Giddey could play alongisde Wembanyama, giving the team a "true" point guard who can develop even further and expand his game as an NBA player. This would allow Johnson, soon turning 25-years-old, to play winning basketball and come off the bench in a role that makes plenty more sense for him.
This would also likely cost the Thunder a couple of first-round draft picks. The cost of the trade would likely be more well-spent on a rebounding, taller forward with as much versatility. In fact, the Thunder would feel inclined to spend more on a player of that archetype.
While it's hard to imagine the Thunder makes a trade to secure Johnson, they will more than likely be rumored to "check in" on the situation, as they do have the most flexibility and draft assets out of any club in the NBA.
