OKC Thunder Guard Alex Caruso Re-Aggravates Hip Versus Trail Blazers
One step forward, two steps back for the Oklahoma City Thunder so far this season. On a night in which they saw Isaiah Hartenstein make his season debut after fracturing his hand in the preseason, the Thunder couldn't avoid the injury bug.
This time, biting Alex Caruso who left this contest with a groin injury in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers.
After a sluggish start to his Oklahoma City Thunder career, Caruso turned in his beset game in Bricktown on Wednesday. Going for 17 points, two assists, a rebound, two offensive fouls drawn and two steals.
This injury comes in the midst of what could've been a stretch to get the car back on the road for the Thunder after dropping two straight games. Oklahoma City is already without rising star Chet Holmgren due to a hip fracture and back up big man Jaylin Williams due to a hamstring injury.
Following the game, head coach Mark Daigneault said Caruso re-aggravated his previous hip injury, and that the team is being conservative in the situation and will update down the line.
The good news for the Oklahoma City Thunder is the team enjoys a rare four days this week before jetting out to the West coast to take on top Western Conference foes on feast week. Starting on Monday against the Sacramento Kings with Friday's NBA Cup clash with the Los Angeles Lakers book ending the west coast stretch. After that, the Thunder will finish the road trip in Houston before returning to OKC.
Caruso has already lost three games due to a hip injury so far on this young season. It is unclear how long - if at all - this injury will sideline the Texas A&M product.
