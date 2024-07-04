OKC Thunder in 'Best Position' Out of Any Team in the Modern Era
Building a dynasty in the NBA is no easy task, and it has plenty to do with luck.
The Golden State Warriors laid the foundation by thriving in the draft, using continuity as a benefit and having selfless stars. The Boston Celtics built a perennial Eastern Conference Finals team despite doing everything right in terms of roster building.
The Thunder could be staring at the next opportunity to build a dynasty on their own. They've got a contending-level roster right now. Adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein solidified the team's chances to win now. In doing so, they only gave up Josh Giddey in a trade to the Chicago Bulls. No draft capital went out from the organization.
Evidently, the Thunder still owns its war chest of draft picks. Combine the draft capital with tradable contracts that also happen to be young talents, and the Thunder have the opportunity to improve the roster despite lacking salary cap space to sign talents outright.
ESPN's Zach Lowe is a big believer in what the Thunder are building -- both with their current roster and future assets.
“I would venture to guess that no team in the history of basketball has been so well positioned for the present and future at the same time," Lowe said. "[This] is the best position any NBA team has ever been in the modern era… It’s just outstanding what they’ve accomplished.”
Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been elite with his asset management since the beginning of the rebuild, now it's all down to execution. Winning one championship would make everything absolutely worth it, but the potential to upgrade the roster using draft assets and young pieces makes it seem as if the Thunder could top that and win multiple.
The search to hang a banner starts immediately for Oklahoma City, who finished No. 1 in the Western Conference a season ago with a 57-25 record. They upgraded their roster immensely, and they've got the potential to win 60-plus games.
