OKC Thunder Ink Malevy Leons to Training Camp Deal
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a roster that is set in stone, with 15 standard contracts already locked in and only one open two-way spot available.
On Wednesday afternoon, the OKC Thunder made a move to sign Malevy Leons to an E10/Training Camp roster.
In 34 games last season with the Oklahoma City Blue, Leons averaged 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes. The Bradley forward spent six games with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of last season, where he averaged 0.3 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game.
During the NBA offseason, teams can carry up to 21 players on their roster ahead of training camp and preseason.
This contract allows Leons to participate in the training camp period for Oklahoma City and puts him in line to return to the OKC Blue with his returning player G League rights secured.
The 25-year-old played in eight summer league games for the OKC Thunder in July, where he averaged 10 points, 1.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and half a block per game while shooting 51% from the floor, 31% from the 3-point line and 73% at the charity stripe.
This is common practice around the NBA as teams will shuffle players in and out of E10 contracts to have training camp bodies for heavy, intensive practices and secure G League rights to flush out their developmental squads.
Leons is a player who fits the Thunder and Blue system to allow players around him to benefit during the G League season and the preseason portion of the NBA slate.