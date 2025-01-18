OKC Thunder Issue Injury Update On Chet Holmgren, Set New Re-Evaluation Window
On Nov. 10 the Oklahoma City Thunder season changed. Rising star Chet Holmgren hit the deck and fractured his hip contesting a shot against the Golden State Warriors. Holmgren was not just off to an All-Star but All-NBA start to his second season (albeit a small sample size).
The Thunder announced following that injury that they would issue an update to Holmgren’s return to play protocol in 8-to-10 weeks. That day arrived on Friday hours before tip-off of Oklahoma City’s clash with Dallas.
The team announced the following “Chet Holmgren is continuing to progress in his return to play protocol and will be re-evaluated in approximately three to five weeks.”
The five week mark puts the schedule post-All-Star break, which was the expected timeline upon the initial injury.
By this release, it appears Holmgren is progressing well and is on track with what was believed back in November.
Between the three-to-five week Mark, the Thunder play 14 games. The first game after the five week mark would be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 23 on the road.
However, the re-evaluation means just that - another update on the big man. For now, all signs point to the good category.
This season, Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, nearly a steal and 2.6 blocks per game across 10 contests.
