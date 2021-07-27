OKC Thunder: Marvin Bagley Is Perfect Trade Target

Oklahoma City has a reputation for getting players’ careers back on track, with Marvin Bagley being a good fit to continue that trend.

Thunder GM Sam Presti has a reputation for taking on high-upside players who need a new situation to get their careers back on track. Guys like Nerlens Noel, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, Al Horford and others saw positive change in their career trajectories after spending time with the Thunder.

The next player who Presti could target is Marvin Bagley of the Sacramento Kings. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he also fits the mold of former lottery picks that Presti likes to acquire.

READ MORE:

Report: OKC Rebuffed in Attempt to Land No. 1 Pick

Pre-Draft Interview: James Bouknight Says Joining Thunder Could be 'Really Special'

Thunder Enter 15-Year Arena Naming Rights Agreement With Paycom

Bagley has shown flashes of being great throughout his NBA career, but can’t seem to stay healthy or be consistent on both ends of the floor.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski went on the air to discuss the offseason, mentioning Bagley as a player who could certainly be on the move.

"I think there’s probably a new home for him on the horizon."

Just days later, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer also reported that Bagley is a player that the Kings are actively shopping.

"League sources say the Kings continue to be active in shopping [the No. 9 overall draft pick], Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley in separate deals," O'Connor said. "A Sacramento shake-up seems inevitable, but keeping this choice provides a range of options."

While the Thunder already have a promising young forward in Darius Bazley, the addition of Bagley gives them more depth and upside. Being a former second overall pick, Bagley clearly has the opportunity to become a star in the NBA if he’s able to stay healthy and thrive in a new situation

Last season in Sacramento, Bagley started and averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.