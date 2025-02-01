OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: January 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder orchestrated another sublime month to start the new year, going 10-4 against a gauntlet of opponents. Oklahoma City took down the LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in succession, extending its franchise-record winning streak to 15 games, before succumbing to the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers by seven points on Jan. 8.
The Thunder won as many games by at least 20 points as it had total losses in January. A road thrashing of the Washington Wizards and home domination against the Brooklyn Nets were predictable results — but beating the Knicks by 25 in Madison Square Garden and leading by as many as 39 in a Cavaliers rematch were not.
Three losses in six games to close the month, including two against the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, have provided the team's first noticeable adversity all season. Oklahoma City still leads the No. 2 Houston Rockets by 5.5 games and the No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies by 6.0 games with the Feb. 6 trade deadline looming.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named an All-Star starter among Western Conference players on Jan. 25, while Jalen Williams earned his first All-Star berth Thursday night.
Statistic
Thunder
Opponents
Points Per Game
118.9
107.4
2-Pointers Per Game
29.8-for-53.3
25.8-for-46.3
3-Pointers Per Game
14.1-for-37.1
12.1-for-38.5
Free Throws Per Game
16.9-for-19.9
19.4-for-24.2
Turnovers Per Game
12.8
17.6
OREB Per Game
10.3
11.4
Player of the Month: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Whether the Thunder records a statement win or narrow loss, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to perform well night after night. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Month put up a league-leading 35.6 points per game, shooting 53.0% from the field, 35.0% on 3-pointers and 95.4% at the line. He added 5.8 assists per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals per game on a league-leading +183 plus-minus.
Gilgeous-Alexander's lowest scoring performance of the month was 27 points, occurring on Jan. 12 against the Wizards and Jan. 19 against the Nets. He did not play in either game's fourth quarter with the Thunder leading by huge margins — and winning both by a combined 67 points.
Play of the Month: Gilgeous-Alexander Blocks Jayson Tatum, Throws Lob to Hartenstein
Gilgeous-Alexander also blocked 10 shots in his 13 January appearances. None were more memorable or impactful than his transition rejection of Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who registered 26 points and 10 rebounds in his team's 13-point loss.
After tracking down Tatum, Gilgeous-Alexander drove downhill and threw an alley-oop to Isaiah Hartenstein for a powerful slam over Derrick White. The sequence extended Oklahoma City's 18-5 fourth-quarter run and its lead to nine points.
A worthy honorable mention: The Thunder made eight passes on one trip down the floor Sunday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers, finished by an Ousmane Dieng and-one layup.
Game of the Month: 134-114 Home Win Over Cleveland Cavaliers
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 40 points on 17-for-26 shooting, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in Jan. 16's blowout victory. Luguentz Dort scored 22 points and made six of nine 3-point attempts. Jalen Williams filled the box score with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Oklahoma City racked up 119 points in three quarters before closing with its garbage-time unit, making the final score look relatively modest. Its defense finished with 12 steals, in addition to holding All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell to eight points on 3-for-15 shooting and All-Star reserve Evan Mobley to five points on 2-for-7 shooting.
Individual Performance of the Month: Gilgeous-Alexander Scores Career-High 54 Against Utah Jazz
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 17-for-35 overall and 3-for-10 from downtown, but made 17 of 18 free-throw attempts for an efficient 54 points on Jan. 22. He tallied eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, earning a +9 plus-minus in his 37 minutes.
The Thunder led by a point when Gilgeous-Alexander checked in with seven and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He made two mid-range jumpers, a second-chance 3-pointer and executed a steal-and-slam down the stretch to help put the game away.
He performed his second career 50-point game in a seven-point loss to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.
Team Statistic of the Month: True Shooting
True shooting percentage evaluates scoring efficiency by taking points, field goals attempted and free throws attempted into account.
Oklahoma City finished with 59.9% true shooting in January as a team by shooting 55.9% on 2s, 38.0% on 3s and 84.9% on free throws. All these efficiency measures were season-highs compared to previous months.
The Thunder start February at home against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow at 7 p.m. CST.
