OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: March 2025
Entering March, the Oklahoma City Thunder was 48-11 and 9.5 games above the Western Conference's No. 2 Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma City had established such a massive standings gap that it clinched the No. 1 seed three weeks later, before any other West team had even secured a postseason berth.
The Thunder did not need an outstanding month to maintain its position — yet it won 15 of 16 March games, including 10 straight to finish the month. The Boston Celtics (14-1) were the only other team that lost fewer than three March games.
In those 16 March contests, Oklahoma City registered a +15.2 net rating (No. 1 in NBA) due to the league's No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense. It finished with a 62.2% true shooting percentage (No. 1 in NBA) and 11.3% turnover percentage (No. 1 in NBA) while forcing opponents into a 51.1% effective field goal percentage (No. 1 in NBA) and 16.9% turnover percentage (No. 1 in NBA). The Thunder has continued winning the possession battle while improving its shooting efficiency since the new year, leading to such dominant results.
Oklahoma City won 11 double-digit games in March, increasing its 2024-25 total to 49 — one fewer than the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers for the most in a single regular season. It sustained these margins despite Jalen Williams missing eight games, Chet Holmgren missing six games, Luguentz Dort missing five games and Aaron Wiggins missing four games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed two of his own, yet the Thunder won by 18 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 7 and by 33 points against the Philadelphia 76ers two weeks later while resting most rotation players. Jaylin Williams recorded his first and second career triple-doubles.
Statistic
Thunder
Opponents
Points Per Game
126.0
110.2
2-Pointers Per Game
29.6-for-53.4
24.8-for-48.5
3-Pointers Per Game
16.2-for-38.0
15.1-for-41.4
Free Throws Per Game
18.2-for-22.3
15.3-for-19.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
14.1
OREB Per Game
9.1
9.8
Player of the Month: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gilgeous-Alexander earned his third Western Conference Player of the Month selection. He averaged 34.7 points, 7.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while accumulating a +178 plus-minus. The All-Star shot 55.1% on 245 2-pointers, 41.3% on 80 3-pointers and 92.9% on 126 free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 or more points in all 14 appearances and lost his minutes (-18) just once, in a 140-127 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 9.
Play of the Month: Luguentz Dort Strip Leads to Cason Wallace Transition Flush Against Indiana Pacers
The Thunder had already created a 59-47 lead by the first half's final minute on March 29, punctuated by a Gilgeous-Alexander step-back three on the prior possession, before Dort exhibited his relentless effort and Cason Wallace demonstrated impressive athleticism. Oklahoma City eventually beat Indiana 132-111 for its ninth straight victory.
Game of the Month: 118-112 Road Win Over Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City put together a much-needed statement game after losing to the Nuggets, taking down the defending champion Celtics by six points on March 12. It won the fourth quarter 30-24 by making 13 free throws and holding Boston to 9-for-23 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 34 points on 11-for-20 shooting, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal — though he committed five uncharacteristic turnovers. Holmgren tallied 23 points on 14 shots, 15 rebounds (four offensive), two assists and a block.
Individual Performance of the Month: Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 48 Points in Detroit Thriller
Three days after Oklahoma City's clutch win against Boston, Jalen Williams remained out with a right hip strain and Holmgren rested — leaving Gilgeous-Alexander with increased scoring duties against the Detroit Pistons. He still over-delivered, racking up 48 points on 13-for-20 2-pointers, 4-of-6 3-pointers and 10-for-10 free throws on a night when his teammates combined for 41.3% shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 on 9-for-10 shooting in the second half and added six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block while winning his 38 minutes by 18 points.
Team Statistic of the Month: 3-Point Percentage
The Thunder shot a blistering 42.6% (No. 1 in NBA) on 3-pointers during March. Seven of 10 players who attempted at least 30 threes finished above 40% — the exceptions were Wiggins (39.1% on 64 attempts), Alex Caruso (38.9% on 36 attempts) and Holmgren (32.4% on 32 attempts). Isaiah Joe shot 45.5% on a team-high 99 attempts. Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace combined for a 43-for-86 month.
BONUS: One Fun Fact From Every Game in Winning Streak
1. 118-112 @ Boston Celtics on March 12, 2025: The Thunder shot 23 more free throws than the Celtics, who hoisted a franchise-record 63 3-point attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander (11) nearly matched Boston (12) by himself.
2. 113-107 @ Detroit Pistons on March 15, 2025: Cason Wallace tallied his second career 20-point game, converting seven of 11 twos and two of four triples. He also obtained five rebounds and three steals.
3. 121-105 @ Milwaukee Bucks on March 16, 2025: Oklahoma City's interior defense, headlined by Isaiah Hartenstein, held Giannis Antetokounmpo to his fourth game below 50% shooting all season. The Bucks shot an abysmal 20-for-49 on 2-pointers.
4. 133-100 vs. Philadelphia 76ers on March 19, 2025: Jaylin Williams finished with career-highs in points (19), field goals made (seven), field goals attempted (11), offensive rebounds (four), total rebounds (17) and minutes (37:46) while dishing out a season-high 11 assists. All nine Thunder players made at least one 3-pointer.
5. 141-106 vs. Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2025: Oklahoma City's bench (63) scored more points than Charlotte's starters (59).
6. 103-101 @ LA Clippers on March 23, 2025: Gilgeous-Alexander missed more shots (22) than the other four Thunder starters (18) but still finished with a game-high 26 points.
7. 121-105 @ Sacramento Kings on March 25, 2025: The Thunder registered its highest single-game 3-point percentage of the season (59.4%) on 32 attempts, countering a 9-for-13 3-point performance from Kings forward Keegan Murray.
8. 125-104 vs. Memphis Grizzlies on March 27, 2025: Oklahoma City held Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane to his second-lowest point total (three), lowest field-goal percentage (8.3%), second-lowest rebound total (two) and second-lowest plus-minus (-30) of his season.
9. 132-111 vs. Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2025: Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with three offensive rebounds — his sixth time reaching that mark all season. He also recorded game-highs in points (33), field goals made (10), free throws made (10) and assists (eight).
10. 145-117 vs. Chicago Bulls on March 31, 2025: Joe scored a game-high 31 points on 8-for-14 3-point shooting off the bench. Chicago's starters combined for just four triples.