OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins West Player of the Month
As announced by the NBA on Tuesday, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award for games played in March.
Across 14 games in March — in which the Thunder finished a white-hot 31-1 — Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a blistering 34.7 points on 52% shooting overall, cashing in on 41% of his threes. He finished averaging 7.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 93% from the free throw line.
Gilgeous-Alexander also won the award in November and December of this season, but lost to Nikola Jokic and LeBron James in January and February, respectively.
It’s been one of the hottest stretches of the guard’s seven-year career, helping the Thunder to a 63-12 record with just seven games remaining in their regular season. That very stretch has helped to lengthen the odds between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic for this season's MVP Award. On the year, he's averaged 32.8 points on 52% shooting, and is well on his way to the biggest mark of his career.
While beating out his peers in the Western Conference for another award is a nice prize, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder assuredly care little for the accolade. As they’re preparing themselves one of their more important postseason runs in some time.
Oklahoma City owns the best record in the league, presently, and has a whopping 14.5-game lead over the next-best Rockets in the West. They’ve set a variety of regular season records, most recently clinching the best cross-conference record in NBA history.
It’ll be all about the Playoffs for Gilgeous-Alexander and co., though, as they’ve focused on little else as the 2024-25 NBA regular season hits the home stretch.