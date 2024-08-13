OKC Thunder NBA Cup Schedule Revealed: Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren Tilt Headlines
At the NBA Summer League, the NBA revealed the new name and new groups for their now annual in-season tournament - which is now branded as the Emirates NBA Cup. This week, the league will unveil their regular season schedule which started with them putting out the dates for the NBA Cup.
The League's in-season tournament will last from Nov. 12 and last through Dec. 17. Group Stage will span from Nov. 12 through Dec. 3 before the playoff format takes place from Dec. 10-17 ending in Las Vegas to crown the second ever NBA Cup Champion.
Back in July, the Oklahoma City Thunder were placed in Western Conference Group B. Joining them are the reigning NBA Cup champs the Los Angeles Lakers along with the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.
While this does represent one of the most fun groups the NBA Cup has to offer, it is not the Group of Death out West. That honor goes to Group C which is a blood bath including the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
On ESPN's Tuesday episode of NBA Today it was announced how the OKC Thunder's Group B games will shake out.
OKC Thunder Group B schedule
- Friday, Nov. 15 Vs Phoenix Suns, 7 PM CT
- Tuesday, Nov. 19. @ San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 PM CT, TNT
- Fri, Nov. 29 @ Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 PM CT, ESPN
- Dec. 3 vs Utah Jazz, 7:00 PM CT
