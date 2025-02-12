OKC Thunder's Net Rating is Reaching Historic Heights
We're not about to call this year's Oklahoma City Thunder the greatest team in history. To even be considered in that notion, it would need to at least win the NBA Finals in the summer to cap off the season.
That being said, Oklahoma City's 2024-25 campaign has been nothing short of excellent. Not only is it dominating the Western Conference with a 43-9 record, but it has an MVP frontrunner in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the highest-rated defenses ever assembled.
After its 137-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, the Thunder made the biggest piece of history this season yet. Its current net rating of 13.5 ranks as the highest in NBA history — yes, you read that right.
Over the Chicago Bulls teams from 1995-1997. Past that of the Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors. Higher than last season's champion Boston Celtics. Oklahoma City's net rating is unmatched by any other team ever, an astounding achievement for a vastly young team that's seen little of one of its most important pieces, Chet Holmgren, for most of the year.
There's still a solid chunk of season left for the Thunder to get through, but regardless, the feat is highly impressive to even get close to. It has yet to carry a fully healthy roster, but is performing in the same breath of a Michael Jordan-led team.
Out of the nine other teams to round out the 10-best net ratings in league history, only two of those have not ended the playoffs with a championship. That includes the 73-9 Golden State Warriors and the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs, two teams with a vast amount of Hall of Famers.
Oklahoma City is on the ideal path to win the franchise's first NBA Finals. History is almost saying that it should accomplish that, but whether it will remains to be seen. No matter how the season ends, however, it has established one of the most impressive regular season campaigns seen in basketball.
If the Thunder can maintain an all-time best net rating coupled with a championship though, it might just have a case for being the greatest team ever by then.
