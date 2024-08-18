OKC Thunder Opens up as Underdogs Against Denver Nuggets on Opening Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder are pegged to win the Western Conference according to nearly every pundit and even Vegas with Fanduel giving OKC +300 odds to win the conference, which is the best chance to win the conference placing ahead of Dallas, Denver, Minnesota, Phoenix and company.
Oklahoma City earns this spot for a good reason, after rattling off 57 wins a year ago, the Thunder have dramatically improved their roster this offseason. They went out in free agency and added Isaiah Hartenstein - inking him to the largest deal in franchise history - to sure up their front-court rotation which doomed them a year ago.
The improvements did not stop there, top executive Sam Presti started the summer with a splash on the trade market swapping out the poor-fitting Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso who fits like a glove as an All-defensive team member and a 40 percent 3-point shooter.
On Thursday, the NBA revealed the 82-game schedule for all 30 team and Oklahoma City will begin their 2024-25 campaign on the road in Denver taking on the Nuggets who own the third-best odds (+480) to win the West. This game will be part of TNT's opening week coverage on Oct. 24.
Fanduel put out the opening line for this contest which sees the Oklahoma City Thunder check in as a two-and-a-half point underdog to open the season against the Nuggets. The over/under for this contest is set at 225.5 points.
Despite the offseason additions, it will be challenging to start the season 1-0 for Oklahoma City - traveling to Denver to battle the altitude right out of the shoot is no easy task, though the Thunder will get a sneak peek of playing in the Mile High City on Oct. 15 for a preseason date.
After this opening night battle, the Thunder will jet over to Chicago to take on the Giddey-led Bulls before opening their home slate against the Atlanta Hawks - despite opening up as an underdog the Thunder should finish that three-game stretch 2-1 at worst.
