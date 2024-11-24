OKC Thunder Patiently Waiting for Isaiah Joe’s Return
Oklahoma City got back on track against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday night thanks to a gritty bench effort. Over the last few games, the Thunder’s offense has gone ice cold and the team hasn’t been able to overcome the shooting slump. Wednesday night, they finally found a way to win an ugly one.
The Thunder can’t expect to win consistently in a shooting slump like the one they are in, though. The team has to find a way to get back on track from 3-point range — especially if the offense is going to continue shooting them at such a high volume.
A season ago, Oklahoma City was the very best 3-point shooting team in the NBA based on percentage. This season, the Thunder are taking more triples and rank No. 19 in percentage. It has been a rough stretch to open up the season, and even worse as of late. Before Isaiah Joe was injured, he was struggling from the outside and contributing to the slump — but he can be the one to help Oklahoma City’s outside shooting numbers rise.
Even when the three’s aren’t falling, Joe makes the Thunder a better shooting team just by being on the floor. The spacing is that much better, and opens up easy looks for the rest of the team.
On the season, Joe is averaging 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds on 40.7% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range. Oklahoma City is missing his instant offense, though, even if it has been streakier than usual this year. Joe has scored in double figures in eight games this season, including a stretch with seven in a row.
With Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso in brutal shooting slumps, Joe’s services are needed now more than ever. A timetable hasn’t been announced, but the Thunder could use Joe back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
