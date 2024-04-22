Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder First Playoff Win Since 2020
The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) grabbed a 94-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) on Sunday inside the Paycom Center to escape Game 1 of their first-round series.
In their first playoff home game since the 2019 season, the Thunder earned their first playoff win since 2020. This is the debut of this young core on the league's biggest stage as Oklahoma City represents the youngest No. 1 seed of all time hosting the No. 8 seed-depleted Pelicans who had to navigate the NBA Play-In tournament.
Despite this game grinding to a halt at times offensively, and some stunning struggles from their MVP candidate, the Thunder found a way thanks to their grit according to bench boss Mark Daigneault.
in the arena, the Thunder fanbase was rowdy with decibel readings that nearly cracked triple digits while displayed on the new jumbotron the deafening wall of sound verberating O-K-C chants at the Bourbon Street ballers helped lift Oklahoma City to a gutsy game one win.
With this victory, social media was set on fire thanks to the best game of the night. The lone competitive affair of Sunday's slate caused a stir.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to build on this Game 1 momentum in Game 2 after a pair of off days before hosting the Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:30 on TNT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.