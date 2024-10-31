OKC Thunder Repeat Starting Lineup For First Time Against Spurs
Through the first three games of the season, Oklahoma City Thunder has flipped through three different starting lineups en route to lopsided wins in all three tilts.
On Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, Mark Daigneault stopped the starting carousel by repeating the first five for the first time all season.
So far this season, the Thunder have started Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins in three games so far with the core four. On Wednesday, with a Nationally televised game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder are going back to the Wallace well.
Wallace will once again be flanked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren against a Spurs team that is starting former Thunder guard Chris Paul, Julian Champagine, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama.
While all eyes are on the Wembayama-Holmgren matchup, it is interesting that the Thunder bench boss went back to defensive ace Wallace before trying his fourth different starting unit with Alex Caruso sliding into the mix.
Tonight, the Thunder are without Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand), Jaylin Williams (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams (Knee) and of course, Nikola Topic (ACL) who is out for the entire 2024-25 campaign.
In his first start on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, Wallace logged a seaosn high nine points, hauled in six rebounds, dishing out two assists, and collecting three steals while shooting 4-for-11 from the floor in a season-best 29 minutes of action. The Thunder earned a 19 point win over the Bulls that night.
