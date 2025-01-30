OKC Thunder Rookie Making Strides In G League
Good things come to those that wait. Dillon Jones has to wait for a more steady NBA role. The No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft came into the league understanding that this would be a long process.
The 23-year-old is not some basketball infante, instead the rare first-round pick to four years of college at a mid-major hailing from Weber State University. Jones enters the league as this tweener with both unique skills and frame.
Oklahoma City boasts a 37-8 record, the best mark in the NBA and it does not leave a ton of wiggle room in the rotation. Though, that has not stopped the Thunder from attempting to develop youngsters.
The rookie has logged 28 NBA games to the tune of 8.6 minutes per game with the rest of the season spent parked in the G League to hone his craft. Half-way through the season, the Thunder are already seeing progress from the first-year swingman.
"He's done a great job of staying focused on relevant things, you know, which I think is hard when you're trying to prove yourself in the NBA, when you don't have a body of work, it's easy to want to put your hand in the cookie jar and just go try to get numbers or play a certain way that satisfies, kind of like a short term dopamine hit, but not really an investment in your long term growth," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said.
Oklahoma City's bench boss continued to praise the first year swing man detailing how he has gotten better defensively.
"I thought he was particularly impressive in his last game defensively, because his fundamentals were a little sloppy coming in, and he's really worked to improve that and showing up in games. And now we're gonna, we'll test them out in these games. Now, I'm excited to watch him play for us again," Daigneault said ahead of last week's Nets contest.
"Mark did that?" Jones perked up, smiling upon hearing that quote "I think just more concentration on [defense], more game reps behind it. You know, the good thing you get with being in the G League is you get a lot of game reps and minutes. I can [get the amount of NBA minutes] in one week with the G League. So, I think it is coming down and using that mindset of what it is I am trying to accomplish when I am down here. I came down here with that focus and I think I have gotten better at it."
Jones is being tasked with being a Swiss-Army Knife for the OKC Blue. Head Coach Kameron Woods explained how at different points within games, he matches up with centers defensively, plays the point guard position, is used as the middle man in zone and is cast off the ball offensively as well. Wearing so many hats can be a challenge, but one that has made the Weber State product better.
"Just gotta be able to switch those gears in different modes, really quickly. Being able to execute those different things, it happens really fast. The game happens really fast. i just try to be consistent, play the same way and make the right play," Jones explained.
"I gotta stay consistent with the things I am building. I think it will show on the NBA court. But, in the process it is all about being the basics, foundation, that is what I'm doing [with the Blue]," Jones said.
Those different roles he is put in with the G League help the rookie's development and give him a unique viewpoint of the game. While the Blue and Thunder play the same style on both ends, Jones is deployed in different spots at each level.
"Yeah, but if you are in different positions it does not mirror exactly. It does help, you get to see the game from a different lens. The game reps is all you really want to get. It helps that we run the same stuff, it gives you a sense of purpose when you are playing. You are out there executing what everyone is trying to do in the organization," Jones added.
Though, life can be tough on a player that bounces back and from from each spot, no matter how seamless Oklahoma City tries to make it. Attempting to learn two sets of teammates, coaches and roles can be a lot at once.
"The challenge is being able to switch gears so quickly. You come [to the Blue] and you know you are going to be counted on a lot. Be in a lot of situations," Jones explained "When you go with the Thunder, it is a completely different side of the coin. You are playing off Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and [Jalen Williams] or whoever else it may be. You are playing a way different role, so those are challenges in some ways. But, it is also about building you up. It is not just about this year...If it is able building a long career, than you will take the punches with it. You will take the downs and missed shots and bad games. However it may look. You kinda just take it on the chin and know what you are building up toward."
On Wednesday for the OKC Blue, the Thunder rookie dropped 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor and 3-for-7 from beyond the arc in a loss to the Memphis Hustle.
